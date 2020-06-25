Man crashes, dies after leading police on chase at I-80/94

LAKE STATION – A man who led police on a chase at Interstate 80/94 early Thursday died following a crash, officials said.
The man, a 21-year-old from Portage, collided with a semitrailer, leading to a temporary closure of all westbound lanes of I-80/94, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.
Indiana State Police responded about 12:50 a.m. to I-80/94 in Lake Station. There, the man had driven a motorcycle into the back of a semi as he was fleeing from Portage police, Rot said.
Police chased the man from Portage and on the interstate for about five miles before he crashed, Rot said.
The motorcyclist was then taken by an ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a helicopter was later called to transport him. It wasn't clear if the man was transported from Methodist Hospitals, Rot said.
The man was pronounced dead early Thursday, though it wasn't clear exactly when or where, Rot said.
All lanes of I-80/94 were reopened about 5 a.m.
Cantrell Devin Kimp
Christopher Allan Hitt
Christopher Stephen Bombela
Davonte C. Pike
Deana R. Sukraw
Gregory Brown
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kevin Casey Ward
Montell Demun Webb
Sharelle Renee Ghouri
Tasha Lynn Prieto
Victor Lee Foglio
Aaron Michael Plowman
Bryan Cox Overfield
Darnell Dee Murphy
Dawn Marie Buckley
Durius John Lamont Henderson
Gary Lee Nimtz
John Collazo Jr.
Monica Marie Alfaro
Rudolph Patrick Lopez
Stacy Lynn Johnston
Stephanie Marie Schuitema
William Patrick Buckley Jr.
Jessica L. Akins
Jamie K. Anderson
Michael J. Bach
Curtis A. Beck
Jason A. Cebulski
Dawn D. Cortina
Donta D. Crowder
Terrell S. Davis
Carlos M. Dominguez III
Justin C. Eder
Kyla J. Goggins
Jonathan D. Grove
Jamie Gutierrez
Davonta D. Henry
Rickey N. Isler
Jose A. Jimenez-Villanueva
Terrence D. Johnson
Nemanja Kucanin
Brandon T. Lane
Timothy A. Lebioda
Tracy L. Majka
Jeffery L. Martin
Jermaine R. McDaniel
Kevin B. McGivney
Carl L. Minor
Dernita A. Morris
Haina Muhammad
Marcus M. Myers
Brian J. Neumann
Nehemiah E. Perez
Ronald L. Pfeifer
James L. P'pool
Thomas E. Rademacher
Terrence A. Robinson
Cesar Rodriguez
Reinaldo R. Rosa
Allison C. Russell
Roberto E. Sandoval
Matthew J. Shank
Brittney S. Spikes
Abraham Tirado-Contreras
Dominic M. Velasquez
Noah R. Watkins
Ressie Williams
Michael P. Young
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!