Man crashes, dies after leading police on chase at I-80/94
LAKE STATION – A man who led police on a chase at Interstate 80/94 early Thursday died following a crash, officials said.

The man, a 21-year-old from Portage, collided with a semitrailer, leading to a temporary closure of all westbound lanes of I-80/94, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

Indiana State Police responded about 12:50 a.m. to I-80/94 in Lake Station. There, the man had driven a motorcycle into the back of a semi as he was fleeing from Portage police, Rot said.

Police chased the man from Portage and on the interstate for about five miles before he crashed, Rot said.

The motorcyclist was then taken by an ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a helicopter was later called to transport him. It wasn't clear if the man was transported from Methodist Hospitals, Rot said.

The man was pronounced dead early Thursday, though it wasn't clear exactly when or where, Rot said.

All lanes of I-80/94 were reopened about 5 a.m.

