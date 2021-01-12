 Skip to main content
Man critically injured, 3 others displaced in South Side house fire
CHICAGO — A man was in critical condition and at least three others were displaced after a fire spread to two homes early Tuesday in the city's Avalon Park neighborhood.

Responders arrived about 5 a.m. to the 7900 block of South Anthony Avenue for a report of a home that caught on fire, possibly due to a space heater, said Chicago Police Public Information Officer Sally Brown.

A 61-year-old man was pulled from the building and later sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Brown said.

Police could not confirm the nature of the man's injuries but believe he suffered smoke inhalation.

The three people who were displaced included a 60-year-old man, a 56-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

There was one other person who was possibly displaced, Brown said.

Fire officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Chicago police detectives and fire officials are investigating.

