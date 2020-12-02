Man dead in early morning shooting, Lake County coroner says

GARY — A man died after being shot early Wednesday, the Lake County coroner's office said.
The man's death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
Officials did not immediately disclose the man's identity, age or residence Wednesday morning.
Gary police responded to the shooting about 3 a.m. in the 700 block of East 20th Avenue. The man was pronounced dead about 3:50 a.m., the coroner's office said.
Gary police and the Lake County Crime Scene Investigations are investigating.
