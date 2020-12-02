 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dead in early morning shooting, Lake County coroner says
alert urgent

Man dead in early morning shooting, Lake County coroner says

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY — A man died after being shot early Wednesday, the Lake County coroner's office said.

The man's death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

Officials did not immediately disclose the man's identity, age or residence Wednesday morning.

Gary police responded to the shooting about 3 a.m. in the 700 block of East 20th Avenue. The man was pronounced dead about 3:50 a.m., the coroner's office said.

Gary police and the Lake County Crime Scene Investigations are investigating.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What we can learn from Covid-19 for the climate crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts