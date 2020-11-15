 Skip to main content
Man dies after apparent boating accident in Portage
Man dies after apparent boating accident in Portage

PORTAGE — A 42-year-old man has died following an apparent boating accident.

On Saturday, Carlo Ernandes was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at Dombey Lake in Portage, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

The coroner's office said it's believed Ernandes fell from a kayak.

The incident remains under investigation and further information wasn't immediately available.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Portage Police Department and Portage Fire Department assisted on the scene.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

