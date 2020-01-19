GARY — A 50-year-old man has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Scott Stewart, of Gary, was found with a gunshot wound by police around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2500 block of Calhoun Street, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
He was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died on Sunday.
His cause and manner of death are pending, according to the medical examiner's office.
Authorities are searching for a suspect and an investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information to call Gary police at 219-881-1210, or the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
