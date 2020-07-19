Man dies after being shot on Sunday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — On Sunday afternoon, an unidentified man died after being found with gunshot wounds near downtown.

At 2:50 p.m., the Gary Police Department responded to a shots fired call with a man down near East Sixth Avenue and Maryland Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying face down outside with gunshot wounds, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield, who also is the department's public information officer, said in a news release.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

According to data compiled by The Times, this is Gary's 31st homicide of the year.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the identity of the deceased man, should contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.