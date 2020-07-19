Man dies after being shot on Sunday afternoon

GARY — On Sunday afternoon, an unidentified man died after being found with gunshot wounds near downtown.
At 2:50 p.m., the Gary Police Department responded to a shots fired call with a man down near East Sixth Avenue and Maryland Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying face down outside with gunshot wounds, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield, who also is the department's public information officer, said in a news release.
The man, who hasn't been identified, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident, or the identity of the deceased man, should contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.
Ashley Nicole Draper
Courtney Nathaniel Davis
Cristobal Almanza Canelo
Darrell G. Murphy
David Isaiah Thomas
Emily Rose Sharp
Frank Ignus
Ftero Nicholson
Gina Vanderbok
Glenn Eugene Wilson
Gustavo Suarez Jr.
James Dennis Gallagher Jr.
Jesus David Lopez-Puentes
Maribell Perez
Matthew Scott Mills
Nichole A. Kelly
Roy Anthony Rogala
Tony Ditrich
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!