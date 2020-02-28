You are the owner of this article.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on County Line Road, police say
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on County Line Road, police say

PORTAGE — A 45-year-old man died after he was hit by a car late Tuesday in Portage, police said.

Richard Lethco Jr., 45, was pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At 11:02 p.m. Tuesday police were called to the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on County Line Road just north of the Camelot Manor entrance, said Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard.

Lethco was walking north in the northbound lane of County Line Road when a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer struck him, Maynard said.

Lethco was badly injured and a medical helicopter was requested, but due to weather conditions it was unable to transport him.

The area where Lethco was walking had no streetlights or sidewalks and he was dressed in dark clothing, police said.

The driver told officers that because of the snowfall during the crash and the headlights of oncoming traffic, his ability to see the road was limited. The man said he did not see Lethco until right before the collision and he was unable to react in time, police said.

Police examined the roadsides and found that there were no footprints showing that Lethco was walking on the shoulder of the road.

Officers didn’t see any signs of impairment but still administered a certified breath test, in which no alcohol was found on the driver’s breath.

No charges were filed against the driver. The crash report said the primary fault of the crash was due to “pedestrian actions.”

