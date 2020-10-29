 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after crashing in Calumet City, officials say
breaking urgent

Man dies after crashing in Calumet City, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock

File photo

 The Times

CALUMET CITY — A man died after a crash early Thursday at Sibley Boulevard and Saginaw Avenue, police and the Lake County Coroner's office said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead about 8:10 a.m. due to blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said.

Calumet City police, firefighters/EMS and coroner's staff responded Thursday morning for a crash at that location. The man was transported to Franciscan Health Hammond, where he later died.

Officers were still at the scene about 11:10 a.m. for crash reconstruction, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check nwi.com for updates throughout the day as this story develops.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts