Man dies after crashing in Calumet City, officials say

CALUMET CITY — A man died after a crash early Thursday at Sibley Boulevard and Saginaw Avenue, police and the Lake County Coroner's office said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead about 8:10 a.m. due to blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said.

Calumet City police, firefighters/EMS and coroner's staff responded Thursday morning for a crash at that location. The man was transported to Franciscan Health Hammond, where he later died.

Officers were still at the scene about 11:10 a.m. for crash reconstruction, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check nwi.com for updates throughout the day as this story develops.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.