Man dies after falling from tree when safety harness fails, officials say

OGDEN DUNES — A man died Saturday after he fell about 40 to 50 feet while trimming a tree in Ogden Dunes, firefighters said.
Around 11 a.m. police and firefighters responded to a man who fell from a tree in the area of Beach Lane and Shore Drive, according to the Ogden Dunes Fire Department.
The Ogden Dunes man was trimming a very tall pine tree when he fell.
The Ogden Dunes Fire Department, Ogden Dunes Police Department and the Portage Fire Department ALS Rescue-Medic Paramedics convened at the scene to provide medical care. The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he died from his injuries.
The man was working as a tree trimming contractor, and investigators determined he fell when the safety harness he was wearing had a failure.
Ogden Dunes police are still investigating his death.
“Thoughts, prayers, and condolences are extended to the victims next of kin, family and friends,” The Ogden Dunes Fire Department said.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification to family members.
