 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after falling into water from U.S. 12 bridge, authorities say
breaking urgent

Man dies after falling into water from U.S. 12 bridge, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock

File photo

 The Times

LAPORTE COUNTY — A LaPorte man died after falling into frigid waters of Trail Creek from the U.S. 12 bridge Saturday, police said.

August Breitbarth, 32, was pulled from the water and received life-saving measures before being taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City, but he eventually died from his injuries, a Michigan City Police Department news release states.

A witness told police Breitbarth was by himself when he leaned over a railing and fell into the water about 5:35 p.m., the release states.

Afterward, the witness and another person nearby threw objects to Breitbarth in an attempt to pull him ashore. He was later pulled out of the water by Michigan City firefighters and treated at the scene by LaPorte County EMS medics.

His death remains under investigation.

Michigan City police are asking anyone who may have video surveillance, cell phone recordings or photos to contact investigators at 219-874-3221.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jill Biden tells New Jersey 'Help is here'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts