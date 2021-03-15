Man dies after falling into water from U.S. 12 bridge, authorities say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A LaPorte man died after falling into frigid waters of Trail Creek from the U.S. 12 bridge Saturday, police said.
August Breitbarth, 32, was pulled from the water and received life-saving measures before being taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City, but he eventually died from his injuries, a Michigan City Police Department news release states.
A witness told police Breitbarth was by himself when he leaned over a railing and fell into the water about 5:35 p.m., the release states.
Afterward, the witness and another person nearby threw objects to Breitbarth in an attempt to pull him ashore. He was later pulled out of the water by Michigan City firefighters and treated at the scene by LaPorte County EMS medics.
His death remains under investigation.
Michigan City police are asking anyone who may have video surveillance, cell phone recordings or photos to contact investigators at 219-874-3221.
Amber Lear
Age: 34 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: March 7, 2021 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Austin Wright
Age: 21 Residence: Wheatfield Arrest Date: March 6, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Branden Hewlett
Age: 37 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: March 2, 2021 Offense Description: Carrying a handgun w/o a license; OWI Class: Felony; misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Brett Curry
Age: 25 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: March 3, 2021 Offense Description: OWI; unlawful possession of syringe; unlawful possession or use of a legend drug Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Christopher Swanson
Age: 52 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: March 7, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Dexter Artis
Age: 30 Residence: Comstock Park, MI Arrest Date: March 1, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Garrett Powers
Age: 22 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: March 8, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Giovanni Ferreyra-Ruiz
Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: March 1, 2021 Offense Description: Battery or BBW resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman, knew of pregnancy; strangulation Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jacob Gross
Age: 30 Residence: Wanatah Arrest Date: March 5, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in a narcotic drug Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jaleel Perry
Age: 26 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: March 7, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine; dealing in marijuana Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jalen Wilson
Age: 24 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: March 8, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jeremy Dowdy
Age: 40 Residence: Kingsford Heights Arrest Date: March 6, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Jerrod Ford
Age: 34 Residence: Seymour, IN Arrest Date: March 1, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jesse Young
Age: 37 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: March 2, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in a narcotic drug; dealing in cocaine; dealing in methamphetamine Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Malcolm Smith II
Age: 35 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: March 3, 2021 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Martin Devalois
Age: 37 Residence: Romeoville, IL Arrest Date: March 5, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; resisting law enforcement Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
McKenzie Logan
Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2021 Offense Description: Aggravated battery Class: Felony
LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Arresting Agency:
Michael Udrow
Age: 32 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: March 5, 2021 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Nicholas Zupko
Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: March 8, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe; possession of methamphetamine Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Robert Pratt Jr.
Age: 40 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: March 4, 2021 Offense Description: Public indecency Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Skylar Whitsitt
Age: 28 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: March 7, 2021 Offense Description: Identity deception Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Timothy Hudak
Age: 28 Residence: Michigan Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2021 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
