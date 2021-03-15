Man dies after falling into water from U.S. 12 bridge, authorities say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A LaPorte man died after falling into frigid waters of Trail Creek from the U.S. 12 bridge Saturday, police said.

August Breitbarth, 32, was pulled from the water and received life-saving measures before being taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City, but he eventually died from his injuries, a Michigan City Police Department news release states.

A witness told police Breitbarth was by himself when he leaned over a railing and fell into the water about 5:35 p.m., the release states.

Afterward, the witness and another person nearby threw objects to Breitbarth in an attempt to pull him ashore. He was later pulled out of the water by Michigan City firefighters and treated at the scene by LaPorte County EMS medics.

His death remains under investigation.

Michigan City police are asking anyone who may have video surveillance, cell phone recordings or photos to contact investigators at 219-874-3221.

