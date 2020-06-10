You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man dies after falling on electrified Chicago transit rail
alert urgent

Man dies after falling on electrified Chicago transit rail

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Illinois

A lone man stands in a heating shelter at the Chicago Transit Authority's Merchandise Mart "L" station, Monday, March 23.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — One man has died after falling onto an electrified third rail along Chicago Transit Authority tracks and authorities are investigating a body that was discovered on another set of tracks.

A man was sitting on the platform about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the CTA Grand Avenue Red Line station before stepping onto the tracks below, WBBM-TV reported.

He then tripped, hitting the electrified rail. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Chicago cancels Lollapalooza, other festivals due to coronavirus
Cop who made obscene gesture at protesters on desk duty

Northbound Red Line trains had to be rerouted.

Chicago cancels Lollapalooza, other festivals due to coronavirus
Cop who made obscene gesture at protesters on desk duty

A body was found about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Green Line tracks, according to WLS-TV.

No other details about the body were available.

Some Green Line service temporarily was suspended Wednesday morning.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts