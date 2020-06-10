Man dies after falling on electrified Chicago transit rail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — One man has died after falling onto an electrified third rail along Chicago Transit Authority tracks and authorities are investigating a body that was discovered on another set of tracks.

A man was sitting on the platform about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the CTA Grand Avenue Red Line station before stepping onto the tracks below, WBBM-TV reported.

He then tripped, hitting the electrified rail. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Northbound Red Line trains had to be rerouted.

A body was found about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Green Line tracks, according to WLS-TV.

No other details about the body were available.

Some Green Line service temporarily was suspended Wednesday morning.

