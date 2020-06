Man dies after motorcycle crashes into tree, coroner says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — A 27-year-old man died in a crash after his motorcycle struck a tree, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aaron Heffron, of Westville, according to a news release from the Porter County Coroner’s Office.

At 8:16 a.m. Wednesday the coroner’s office was called to the 300 block of U.S. 6 in Valparaiso, where Porter County Sheriff’s Department officers were working at the scene.

Heffron was driving his motorcycle when he struck a tree and was ejected, the coroner said. The man was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries.

Toxicology reports are pending results, the release said.

