Man dies at hospital after responders find him injured in street, police say

CALUMET CITY – A 29-year-old man died Monday afternoon at a local hospital after cops found him injured in a city street, police said.

Carlos Suncin, of Calumet City, was found with severe head trauma early Monday when police and EMS personnel found him, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.

Responders were dispatched about 2:15 a.m. to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue for a report of a man struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers located Suncin lying in the middle of the street, Fletcher said.

Suncin transported to Franciscan Health, where he was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m., according to a Lake County coroner's office release.

Calumet City police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the incident.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

