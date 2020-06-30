Man dies at hospital after responders find him injured in street, police say

Return to homepage ×
CALUMET CITY – A 29-year-old man died Monday afternoon at a local hospital after cops found him injured in a city street, police said.
Carlos Suncin, of Calumet City, was found with severe head trauma early Monday when police and EMS personnel found him, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.
Responders were dispatched about 2:15 a.m. to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue for a report of a man struck by a vehicle.
At the scene, officers located Suncin lying in the middle of the street, Fletcher said.
Suncin transported to Franciscan Health, where he was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m., according to a Lake County coroner's office release.
Calumet City police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the incident.
Police asked anyone with information to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
Melissa Lynn Stubblefield
Age: 38 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 2004513 Arrest Date: June 23, 2020 Offense Description: Child molestation
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Thomas Andrew Stenger
Age: 36 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 2004511 Arrest Date: June 23, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Shane Lopez
Age: 33 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 2004520 Arrest Date: June 23, 2020 Offense Description: Burglary
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Christopher John Hedges
Age: 41 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 2004508 Arrest Date: June 23, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic substance
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tony Isiah Crowell Jr.
Age: 18 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2004528 Arrest Date: June 24, 2020 Offense Description: Theft of firearm
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jaylen Laron Magee
Age: 22 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 2004525 Arrest Date: June 24, 2020 Offense Description: Battery, aggravated strangulation
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Larita L. Jackson
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2004509 Arrest Date: June 23, 2020 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness
Highest Offense Class: Felony
