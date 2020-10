Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say

GARY — A Gary man was killed after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide late Friday, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Antione Allen, 48, was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Delaware Street.

Gary Police responded to a residence in the block around 7 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers were flagged down by a woman, who said she was Allen's friend, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

The woman told police she gave Allen a ride back to his home. After being dropped off, an unknown male walked up, shot Allen and then fled the scene on foot, Pawlak said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Greg Fayson with the Gary/Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Gary Fire also assisted at the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

