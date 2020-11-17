UPDATE: Contract worker dies in crash on IUN campus caused by erratic driver, police say

GARY — A Rensselaer man who was working on a renovation project at Indiana University Northwest was killed Monday in a crash on campus believed to be caused by a person driving erratically while fleeing Merrillville police after they responded to a call for a trespassing, officials said.

The Lake County coroner said Jacob Moore, 29, died at the scene of blunt force trauma. His manner of death still is pending, the coroner's office said.

Moore was a private contractor from Pangere Corp., which was involved in a restroom renovation project in Marram Hall, IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama said.

IUPD-Northwest police responded to the crash about 6 a.m. Monday to the intersection of East 34th Avenue and Broadway.

University officials said early Monday that roads and some areas close to Marram and Hawthorn halls may be closed during an investigation. The area was cleared about 10 p.m., university police said.

The driver suspected of causing the crash fled from Merrillville police while they were responding to a trespassing report about 5:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of Broadway, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.