Dedicated in 1928, Soldiers Memorial Park is LaPorte's largest city park with its 556 acres of woodlands, nature trails and water. Access is available to Pine Lake and Stone Lake, Crane lake and Craven Pond.
LAPORTE — A sudden heart attack took a man's life on the shores of a LaPorte lake right after fulfilling his wife's dying wishes of having her ashes scattered on the water.
At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and LaPorte County Sheriff's police responded to an apparent drowning in Stone Lake in LaPorte, where a man was found dead in shallow water near the lake shore, DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said.
However, investigations revealed the man suffered a heart attack, died and then fell into the water, according to LaPorte County Coroner Robert Cutler.
“It's one of those sad circumstances where this man came up here for the sole purpose to have finalization in his wife's death and honoring her wishes and then he died here on the shore,” Cutler said.
After the loss of his wife, Ralph Miyata, 88, traveled from their most recent home in Florida to LaPorte, where the couple once lived near Stone Lake, a 140-acre lake in Soldiers Memorial Park, Cutler said.
It was his wife's final request that he scatter her ashes on the lake and Miyata made the journey to fulfill her wishes and on Tuesday morning he went out on a boat on the lake with a friend.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.