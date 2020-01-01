GARY — A Hammond man is facing felony drug dealing and firearm charges after being pulled over for speeding, police say.
Michael Peavy, 26, was going 103 mph in a 55 mph zone when an Indiana State Police trooper pulled him over around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Burr Street Bridge on Interstate 80/94, police said.
When the trooper approached the 2016 Chrysler 200 Peavy was driving, there was a strong smell of raw marijuana and Peavy appeared to be sweating profusely, according to an ISP news release.
While Peavy was reaching for documents, the trooper noticed a black handgun handle near Peavy's feet. The trooper then ordered Peavy to step out of the vehicle. However, Peavy ignored the request and tried to start his car, the release states.
The trooper then opened the driver's side door of Peavy's car and arrested him.
A search revealed there was 100 grams of marijuana, which Peavy purchased from Illinois, and a Glock 22 handgun with an extended 50-round barrel magazine in the car, police said.
Peavy faces felony charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and possession of a handgun without a permit and a prior conviction, police said. He also is facing a misdemeanor charge for reckless driving.
"Possession of marijuana is illegal in Indiana," the release states. "Marijuana purchased in neighboring states is a criminal offense to possess in Indiana."
Peavy is currently being held in Lake County Jail.