A man drowned in Michigan City after he and a friend were knocked into Lake Michigan from heavy waves.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, two young men were walking on the Michigan City Lighthouse breakwall when waves about 10 to 15 feet high knocked them into the water, the Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.
One of the men swam back to the breakwall and threw a life ring into the water to try and save his friend, however, he did not surface.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the drowning man and he was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he was later pronounced dead, the DNR said.
The identities of the men are not being released as family members are being notified.
Michigan City police, Michigan City firefighters, LaPorte County EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard all assisted in the incident.