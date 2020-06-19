You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man ejected from vehicle in I-65 crash, police say
alert urgent

Man ejected from vehicle in I-65 crash, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock

File photo

 The Times

LOWELL — A man was ejected in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, police said.

Around 4 p.m. first responders were called to northbound Interstate 65 at the 236-mile marker, according to Indiana State Police.

It was a one-vehicle accident in the median. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police reported. 

There were no lane closures and the crash is still under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hanover NAACP Rally calls for changing school names

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts