Man ejected from vehicle in I-65 crash, police say

LOWELL — A man was ejected in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, police said.
Around 4 p.m. first responders were called to northbound Interstate 65 at the 236-mile marker, according to Indiana State Police.
It was a one-vehicle accident in the median. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police reported.
There were no lane closures and the crash is still under investigation.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.
