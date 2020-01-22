You are the owner of this article.
Man enters Family Dollar with weapon in robbery, police say
GARY — Investigators are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered Family Dollar with a weapon drawn Tuesday night.

At 9:28 p.m. police responded to an armed robbery in progress in Family Dollar at 500 W. 5th Avenue in Gary, Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police said a man entered Family Dollar with a weapon drawn, demanding money. The cashier complied and after receiving the cash, the man fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, who was described as an African American man about 5-foot-7 wearing all black clothing and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gary police at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

