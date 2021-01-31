Man escapes with pets before fire engulfs, destroys home near Chesterton

CHESTERTON — A resident and his pets escaped their home early Sunday before it was destroyed by fire, officials said.

The man was awakened by smoke alarms and the barking of a dog, and was able to evacuate through a basement window with the pets, Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers said.

The Chesterton Fire Department responded about 4:55 a.m. to the two-story home in the 200 block of Burdick Road and found it engulfed, he said.

"The roof was on the ground when we got there," Interim Fire Chief Eric Camel said.

The resident was treated at the Franciscan Alliance ER on Indian Boundary Road for smoke inhalation and later released, Nevers said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze about 6 a.m. and remained on scene until just after 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire was listed at undetermined/accidental because of the extent of damage, Camel said.

The resident told firefighters the home's furnace failed several days ago and multiple space heaters were being used to heat the home. The residents suggested "the space heater might have been the culprit," Camel said.