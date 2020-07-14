Man extricated, airlifted after SUV lodged under semi, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE VILLAGE — A man had to be extricated from his vehicle after it became lodged underneath a semi-trailer on U.S. 41, police said.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to a wreck at U.S. 41 and County Road 400 North, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The crash involved a semi and an SUV in the southbound lanes, police said.

A semi driven by a 51-year-old Francesville, Indiana man was traveling in the passing lane when he signaled to turn left onto County Road 400 North, according to preliminary reports.

A SUV driven by a 35-year-old Brook, Indiana man was traveling behind the semi when it struck the truck, police reported.

After hitting the semi, the SUV became lodged under the truck. Both vehicles came to a stop and the SUV driver, who was the vehicle's only occupant, was extricated by firefighters.

Lutheran Air transported the man via helicopter to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. His condition is unknown at this time.

The area of the crash on U.S. 41 was closed and was reopened after 1.5 hours, police said.