Man faces 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing grandparents
urgent

Nicholas B. Powers

Nicholas B. Powers

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A 23-year-old man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges alleging he stabbed his grandparents multiple times with a kitchen knife in January at their Dyer home. 

Nicholas B. Powers, of Dyer, admitted in a plea agreement that he caused his grandmother to suffer stab wounds to her chest and cuts to her arm, leg, thigh, neck and fingers.

Powers also admitted he caused multiple stab wounds to his grandfather's arm, ribs and back during an attack Jan. 28 in the 8500 block of Towle Street.

Powers pleaded guilty last week to two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Powers' plea agreement, he would sentence Powers to consecutive four-year prison terms on each count.

In exchange for Powers' pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss all remaining counts, including attempted murder.

Powers decided to accept a plea agreement following Cappas' determination last month he was competent to stand trial.

During a hearing Aug. 17, Cappas spent a good deal of time explaining the legal process to Powers.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said the state had offered Powers two proposed plea agreements. Powers is represented by attorney Lemuel Stigler.

Cappas set Powers' sentencing hearing for Oct. 6.

