Man faces additional firearm charge after conviction of holding rifle, tequila at bar
Man faces additional firearm charge after conviction of holding rifle, tequila at bar

HAMMOND — A man previously convicted of holding a long rifle in one hand and a bottle of Patron tequila in the other at a Gary bar is now facing an additional firearm charge, courts said.

Schickell Best, 32, of Gary, was charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

On Tuesday, Lake County Sheriff’s police initiated a traffic stop, pulling Best over in Merrillville. Authorities found two firearms in his vehicle, police said.

Best was previously convicted of possessing a firearm as a felon and battery on law enforcement and he was taken into custody, court records said.

On Sept. 28, 2013, officers were helping close the Link Bar, at 752 Broadway in Gary, when a woman told an officer there was a man behind him holding a rifle, according to federal court records. An officer saw Best holding a bottle of Patron and a long rifle and told him to drop the gun. According to the court reports, Best told the officer, "Man I'm cool, I'm about to leave." Officers were able to grab the rifle and arrested Best.

Best had been previously convicted in 2011 on charges of battery and battery by bodily waste.

In August 2015, Best pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to 51 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release.

Best’s case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force and Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

