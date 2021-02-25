Man faces charges after leading cops on nearly 40-minute-long chase, police say

NEWTON COUNTY — A 35-year-old Cook County man faces several charges stemming from a nearly 40-minute-long chase Wednesday that went into Jasper County.

Police allege Willie P. Mance led multiple local agencies on the extended pursuit after fleeing an attempted traffic stop about 4:24 p.m. on U.S. 41 near County Road W. 700 S.

Mance was driving southbound in a silver Cadillac when he made a suspected moving violation, prompting the attempted stop, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release.

The chase ended when Mance surrendered to police on County Road S. 1000 W. near Ind. 114 in Jasper County. He was about to drive into stop sticks officers had set up when he surrendered, police said.

Mance faces charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

He was also wanted on a warrant through the Cook County Department of Corrections, police said.