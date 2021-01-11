Man faces drunken driving charge in dirt bike crash that injured passenger

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he was driving drunk when he crashed a dirt bike, causing his passenger to suffer a traumatic brain injury.

Christopher M. Murphy, 29, and his passenger were found lying on the ground about 9:55 p.m. Sept. 10 by Cedar Lake police responding to the crash in the 14400 block of Lauerman Street, according to court records.

Murphy was bleeding from the back of his head and attempting to wake his passenger, who was unresponsive and had a serious injury to the back of her head, documents state.

As police rendered aid to the woman, Murphy said, "We were coming from the bar and she just fell off, then I fell off," Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Murphy submitted to a breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.14, records state.

Murphy told police he was at a bar, went to his passenger's home to watch a sports game and took her for a ride afterward.

"All I remember is when I punched it into third, she flew off and then I fell off," Murphy allegedly told investigators.

Murphy's blue Yamaha 125 dirt bike was an off-road vehicle, not legally registered or equipped to operate on roads, records said.