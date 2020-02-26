Man faces more charges after crashing into C.P. home, firing gun, courts say

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old accused of crashing into a Crown Point house had a blood-alcohol content of 0.262, according to court records.
The resident told police he was inside his house when he heard about four gunshots close to his home and then five minutes later a blue Volkswagen crashed into his residence. He said the driver tried to get inside his home after the crash and was stumbling and mumbling, court documents said.
Antonio F. Giannetta, 19, of Schererville, was additionally charged Wednesday with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and open alcohol beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle, according to Lake Superior Court records.
On Tuesday, he was initially charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness, Crown Point Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said.
At 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a vehicle that just crashed into a house in the 200 block of East 124th Avenue in Crown Point, Janda said.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department was called shortly before for shots fired near the 12500 block of Van Buren Street, which was just west of the wreck.
When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered that a blue Volkswagen GTI had struck a house, a parked car and a nearby tree. Giannetta identified himself to the police and was mumbling and slurring, court records said.
Giannetta told police he had a permit for the handgun found inside his vehicle and then admitted he had crashed into a house, court documents said. When officers asked him if he fired his gun, he denied it, but said his gun was in his car, police said.
When asked what happened, the man told officers he was “chilling with his friends having a good time and he did not know what happened,” according to court reports.
When police administered a portable breath test, it registered that Giannetta had a blood-alcohol content of 0.262.
After the officer turned him around to place him in handcuffs, Giannetta reportedly grabbed his own wrists and began swearing, saying, “Get your hands off me (expletive).” The officer told him to calm down and lower his voice, to which he replied, “(Expletive) you, (expletive), I know my rights,” using a racial slur toward the officer, according to court records.
Police placed him in handcuffs and inside a squad car while officers investigated the scene and Giannetta’s vehicle.
An officer found a warm-to-the-touch semiautomatic Smith and Wesson .40-caliber gun in Giannetta’s car with a casing stuck inside, police said. A sweet tea container in the car also reportedly contained 41 unused bullets. Police also found two empty beer bottles and a clear bottle of what appeared to be liquor, court records said.