Man faces more charges after crashing into C.P. home, firing gun, courts say

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered that a blue Volkswagen GTI had struck a house, a parked car and a nearby tree. Giannetta identified himself to the police and was mumbling and slurring, court records said.

Giannetta told police he had a permit for the handgun found inside his vehicle and then admitted he had crashed into a house, court documents said. When officers asked him if he fired his gun, he denied it, but said his gun was in his car, police said.

When asked what happened, the man told officers he was “chilling with his friends having a good time and he did not know what happened,” according to court reports.

When police administered a portable breath test, it registered that Giannetta had a blood-alcohol content of 0.262.

After the officer turned him around to place him in handcuffs, Giannetta reportedly grabbed his own wrists and began swearing, saying, “Get your hands off me (expletive).” The officer told him to calm down and lower his voice, to which he replied, “(Expletive) you, (expletive), I know my rights,” using a racial slur toward the officer, according to court records.

Police placed him in handcuffs and inside a squad car while officers investigated the scene and Giannetta’s vehicle.