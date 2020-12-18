 Skip to main content
Man faces murder charge in East Chicago shooting
Man faces murder charge in East Chicago shooting

Tyree K. Williams

EAST CHICAGO — A Gary man faces a murder charge in the shooting of a 31-year-old Merrillville man Tuesday in East Chicago's Harbor section.

Tyree K. Williams, 22, was taken into custody at the scene after East Chicago police found a man, later identified as Max Reed, shot in the head, Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

Police originally identified Williams as a person of interest. Detectives presented the murder charge against Williams to the Lake County prosecutor's office Thursday, Rivera said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Michigan Court, Rivera said. Reed was unresponsive and bleeding from his head when officers arrived.

Medics later pronounced Reed dead at the scene.

Williams was being held without bond at Lake County Jail. An initial hearing was set for Friday morning.

The shooting was an isolated incident, police said.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

