Man faces public nudity charge after disturbance at area hotel, police say

CHESTERTON — A 40-year-old Westville man, who had earlier been found by police passed out in the lobby of a local hotel, was later arrested after allegedly wandering just outside the business and urinating in plain sight, according to the incident report.

Terry Moser Jr. faces misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and public nudity, according to police.

Chesterton police said they were called out shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the Quality Inn at 418 Council Dr., where they found Moser sleeping in a hotel lobby chair.

Police said they smelled alcohol and found Moser was having a difficult time staying focused on the conversation. Police said they left after hotel staff agreed to allow Moser to remain on-site as along he did not cause problems.

About a half-hour later, police were called back to the hotel and were told by staff that Moser had stumbled outside and urinated on the front lawn in view of an office window and the public, police said.

Police said they found two empty vodka bottles inside Moser's backpack. He was cleared medically before being taken to jail.