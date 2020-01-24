Man faces 12 robbery charges after 3-month crime spree, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A man faces 12 robbery charges after allegedly going on a crime spree at a slew of gas stations and liquor stores, and an armed robbery of a baby clothing store in Michigan City.

On Friday, police filed more charges against Kenneth Wayne Ashley, 62, heaping on a total of 12 felony counts, Michigan City Cpl. Cisco Rodriguez. The string of robberies included 10 different businesses between October 2019 and January 2020.

Ten of the charges were for armed robbery, while two of them were for taking property from another by use of or threatening use of force, according to LaPorte Superior Court records.

Ashley was charged with robbing: Virk’s Marathon at 1301 Franklin St. on Oct. 20; Save Gas Station at 1022 N. Karwick Road on Nov. 17 and Nov. 29; Lucky Stop Gas Station at 1912 Franklin St. on Nov. 25; Trail Creek Liquors at 2000 East U.S. 20 on Dec. 17; Cigarette Discount Outlet at 4211 Franklin St. on Dec. 17; Phillips 66 Gas Station at 3533 Franklin St. on Dec. 23; Hole Liquors at 826 N. Karwick Road on Jan. 7; Charley’s Eastside Liquors at 1509 E. Michigan Blvd. on Jan. 8; and Check 'n Go at 5236 Franklin St. on Jan. 8.