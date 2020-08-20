Man falls to death from highway bridge, police say

MANSON, Ind. — An Ohio man who was helping clean up a crash scene along Interstate 65 in Indiana fell to his death when he stepped backward over a highway bridge's railing, police said.
Curtis Woodside of Fairfield, Ohio, died early Tuesday following his fall from the I-65 bridge near the small community of Manson, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Woodside, 32, was stuck in northbound lanes of I-65 after they were closed following a crash on that bridge late Monday involving a semi truck that was hauling avocados. He left his vehicle to help a wrecker clean up the crash scene, Indiana State Police said.
Woodside was walking backward about 12:30 Tuesday and didn’t know how close he was to the edge of the bridge when he fell over its railing, which stands just over 2 feet tall, the Journal & Courier reported.
He fell more than 27 feet to the ground below. Emergency medical crews were unable to revive Woodside, the sheriff’s office said.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!