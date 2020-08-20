 Skip to main content
Man falls to death from highway bridge, police say
STOCK - police car
Times Staff

MANSON, Ind. — An Ohio man who was helping clean up a crash scene along Interstate 65 in Indiana fell to his death when he stepped backward over a highway bridge's railing, police said.

Curtis Woodside of Fairfield, Ohio, died early Tuesday following his fall from the I-65 bridge near the small community of Manson, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Woodside, 32, was stuck in northbound lanes of I-65 after they were closed following a crash on that bridge late Monday involving a semi truck that was hauling avocados. He left his vehicle to help a wrecker clean up the crash scene, Indiana State Police said.

Woodside was walking backward about 12:30 Tuesday and didn’t know how close he was to the edge of the bridge when he fell over its railing, which stands just over 2 feet tall, the Journal & Courier reported.

He fell more than 27 feet to the ground below. Emergency medical crews were unable to revive Woodside, the sheriff’s office said.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

