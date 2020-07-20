You are the owner of this article.
Man fatally shot during standoff with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis authorities said a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in a standoff with police.

Police said the standoff began around 11:45 p.m. the night before when officers were called for a domestic disturbance involving a woman, her nephew and a gun. The man, who has not been identified, allegedly shot at officers from the outside the house and officers returned fire.

The man went back into the house and a SWAT team and negotiator were called, according to police.

Authorities said the man allegedly stopped communicating with officers, who used tear gas inside the home. The SWAT team later decided to enter the house.

“Due to possible on-going medical concerns communicated to the negotiations team, the SWAT team determined it was necessary to make entry into the residence to determine the individual’s safety,” Indianapolis police said in a statement.

The man allegedly began shooting again and was shot by officers. He later died at a hospital.

No officers were injured.

Authorities say five officers discharged their weapons. They've all been placed on administrative leave. Four were members of the SWAT team.

Police said the shooting will be investigated by the department's critical incident response team and separately by internal affairs, which is standard procedure with officer-involved shootings.

