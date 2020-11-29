 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in Gary
urgent

Man fatally shot in Gary

police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

GARY — A 21-year-old Merrillville man was fatally shot in a homicide late Saturday.

The man, identified as Kenneth Walls, was pronounced dead around 9:31 p.m. He was shot in the 400 block of Clark Road, the coroner said.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to the scene after a report of shots fired in the area, records indicate.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

