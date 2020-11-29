Man fatally shot in Gary

GARY — A 21-year-old Merrillville man was fatally shot in a homicide late Saturday.
The man, identified as Kenneth Walls, was pronounced dead around 9:31 p.m. He was shot in the 400 block of Clark Road, the coroner said.
Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to the scene after a report of shots fired in the area, records indicate.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Robert Ottomanelli
RECENTLY CAPTURED: David Emery Edmond Gant
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Phillip David Guzman
Alexandra Ann Becich
Byron Odneal
Dequan Stephon Johnson
Desmond Ante Fields
Erick Sean Thomas
Fredderick Jackson
Ivan Edward Wiedemann
Richard Pennington
Samantae Rosalina Darden
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!