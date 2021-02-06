Man fatally struck by vehicle near Michigan City, police say

A 57-year-old Michigan City man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after he was struck by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. 12 Friday night, police said.

Paramedics found Raymond Gaston had died from his injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of E. U.S. 12 late Friday.

Michigan City Police and Long Beach Police Deputy Marshal Jason Yagelski first responded at 10:09 p.m. after the driver, identified as 20-year-old Parker DePalma, of Michigan City, called authorities to notify them he had struck a person.

Yagelski was the first to arrive and found Gaston unresponsive. He performed life-saving measures on Gaston until LaPorte County EMS arrived at the scene, Michigan City police Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk said.

A preliminary investigation shows Gaston was trying to remove an animal carcass from the center of both eastbound lanes when he was struck, Urbanczyk said.

Alcohol and drug testing were performed on DePalma, a standard requirement of Indiana state law whenever a motorist is involved in a serious bodily injury or fatality crash. Drugs appear to be a contributing factor in this crash, authorities said.