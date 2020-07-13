You are the owner of this article.
Man fatally wounded in shooting near local bar, officials say
Man fatally wounded in shooting near local bar, officials say

Lauren Cross

GARY — A 33-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday near a local bar, police and the Lake County Coroner said.

Robert Crawford, who had addresses listed in Gary and Indianapolis, was pronounced dead about 3:15 a.m., after being shot earlier in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue, near the Blue Room Lounge, according to Gary police and the coroner's office.

Police and the coroner's office responded about 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired at that location. There, officers saw a crowd of people standing around a man lying on a sidewalk, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The man, later identified as Crawford, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene by the coroner's office, Westerfield said.

An investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning. Additional details were not immediately available.

Other responding agencies included the Gary Fire Department and Lake County CSI.

Police asked anyone with information can call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

