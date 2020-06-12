You are the owner of this article.
Man fired gun on interstate in front of trooper, tossed it out car window, police say
Man fired gun on interstate in front of trooper, tossed it out car window, police say

Gun.jpg

Police found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine a few hundred feet where the first trooper heard gunshots. 

 Provided

GARY — A man returning to allegedly search for his handgun was arrested when state troopers found it instead, police said.

Tevin J. Phillips, 24, of Merrillville, was charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, obstruction of justice and improper use of interstate highway, according to Lake Superior Court records.

At 3:45 a.m. Friday an Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 in Lake County when he parked in the crossover at mile marker 261 searching for a vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier.

As he sat in his squad car, he saw a vehicle approaching him heading south with no other vehicles in sight, police said. Three gunshots rang out and the trooper quickly took cover.

He began driving toward the tan van that passed him and saw it weaving in the left lane and increasing speed. The van crossed all lanes to exit onto westbound Interstate 80/94 with the squad car following.

The trooper stopped the van at the 11-mile marker and identified the driver as Phillips. The stop concluded at 5:30 a.m. with Phillips being given a citation, police said.

An hour later, another trooper saw a light-colored van that was parked on the shoulder of I-65 near the 261-mile marker. The man, later identified as Phillips, was seen walking in the grass searching for something. The trooper had a brief conversation with Phillips, who told him he was looking for house keys, police said.

Other troopers arrived and searched the area but instead of keys, they found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine a few hundred feet where the first trooper heard gunshots, police said. A search of Phillips vehicle was conducted and officers found a case to the Glock found in the grass with matching serial numbers.

Indiana State Police took Phillips into custody and he was transported to Lake County Jail.

Tevin J. Phillips

Tevin J. Phillips

 Provided
