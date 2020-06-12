Man fired gun on interstate in front of trooper, tossed it out car window, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man returning to allegedly search for his handgun was arrested when state troopers found it instead, police said.

Tevin J. Phillips, 24, of Merrillville, was charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, obstruction of justice and improper use of interstate highway, according to Lake Superior Court records.

At 3:45 a.m. Friday an Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 in Lake County when he parked in the crossover at mile marker 261 searching for a vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier.

As he sat in his squad car, he saw a vehicle approaching him heading south with no other vehicles in sight, police said. Three gunshots rang out and the trooper quickly took cover.

He began driving toward the tan van that passed him and saw it weaving in the left lane and increasing speed. The van crossed all lanes to exit onto westbound Interstate 80/94 with the squad car following.

The trooper stopped the van at the 11-mile marker and identified the driver as Phillips. The stop concluded at 5:30 a.m. with Phillips being given a citation, police said.