Man firing gun at charging dog shoots girl in both legs, police say

CALUMET TWP. — A man firing a gun at a dog charging him in a shopping center parking lot instead injured a 10-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated Gary, police said.
Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Cleveland Street after a man in a blue or silver van pulled into a parking lot of a Dollar General when a dog apparently began to charge at him.
The man then brandished what police believe to be a 9 mm handgun and began shooting at the dog. The shots missed the dog, but a 10-year-old girl was struck multiple times, police said.
Police said the girl was walking with her 13- and 14-year-old brothers, along with their dogs, when one of the dogs ran toward a minivan occupied by a man.
The man then opened fire, missing the dog and striking the girl several times in the lower part of her body, police said.
The girl was shot in both legs and transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment. The girl's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a video message the van apparently fled after the shots were fired.
An investigation into the matter is ongoing, and police are still looking for the minivan, Martinez said, adding witness statements are being taken and police are trying to collect any video surveillance from the area.
"It's simply heartbreaking to learn that a 10-year-old girl walking her dog would end up getting shot multiple times. Our prayers are for her speedy recovery," Martinez said.
He added: "We can't know what the man who opened fired knew at the time. That is why we need to find out who this individual is. We need to question him and know what happened, why he discharged his weapon and why he left the scene."
Anyone with information related to the incident should call 911 or the Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at 219-755-3346.
