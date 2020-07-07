Man firing gun at charging dog shoots girl in both legs, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET TWP. — A man firing a gun at a dog charging him in a shopping center parking lot instead injured a 10-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated Gary, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Cleveland Street after a man in a blue or silver van pulled into a parking lot of a Dollar General when a dog apparently began to charge at him.

The man then brandished what police believe to be a 9 mm handgun and began shooting at the dog. The shots missed the dog, but a 10-year-old girl was struck multiple times, police said.

Police said the girl was walking with her 13- and 14-year-old brothers, along with their dogs, when one of the dogs ran toward a minivan occupied by a man.

The man then opened fire, missing the dog and striking the girl several times in the lower part of her body, police said.

The girl was shot in both legs and transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment. The girl's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a video message the van apparently fled after the shots were fired.