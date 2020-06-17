You are the owner of this article.
Man fled from cops, tried to force driver off road, police say
Paco Libra, 40, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, police said.

LAPORTE COUNTY – A man was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday, cops said.

40-year-old Paco Libra is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.

Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Libra, speeding east on U.S. 20.

Police attempted a traffic stop but Libra continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.

The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for the driver to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.

Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Libra then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.

Libra was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Bond was set for Libra at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.

