Man fled police before crashing into vehicle, injuring 4, officials say

GARY — A driver faces several charges after leading police on a chase Monday night that ended with him striking another vehicle and injuring four people as a result.

Police identified the driver only as a 46-year-old black man from Indianapolis, who previously lived in Gary.

Gary police, at about 11 p.m., were in the 3300 block of Georgia Street, where they had just completed an unrelated call for service. Officers saw a white vehicle speeding in the area and attempted a traffic stop, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The vehicle traveled further before coming to a stop, at which point officers tried to make contact with the driver. The driver did not roll his window down and sped away from police, leading to a pursuit, Westerfield said.

The driver continued for an undetermined amount of time, making several turns without stopping, before striking a tan vehicle with four people inside.

All four of those people and the driver were taken to a local hospital. The extent of injuries of those involved was not available.