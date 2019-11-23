{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County Helicopter stock

A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter assisted Cedar Lake police to help find a man who fled from officers after a domestic dispute. 

 Provided

CEDAR LAKE — A man fled from police following a domestic dispute and crashed his vehicle, continuing to run away on foot, police said.

Sometime after 5 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a domestic altercation in Cedar Lake, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. A man fled from the scene in a vehicle and a chase began with Cedar Lake police in pursuit. 

The man then crashed his vehicle near 109th Avenue and State Line Road, Martinez said. He fled on foot from the wreck and Lake County Sheriff's police assisted Cedar Lake officers to try and locate the man. The Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit dispatched a helicopter, and the St. John Police Department sent a police dog into the area to search. 

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the man had not been found, Martinez said. Cedar Lake police were unable to be immediately reached for details on the initial incident or for a description of the man. 

