Man flees scene of shots fired before crashing car, police say

GARY — A man was arrested after crashing his car during a chase with police that started at the scene of a reported shots fired early Saturday, an official said.
Officers found a handgun in the black Nissan SUV registered to Michael S. Collyear, 26, of Gary, who did not have a permit to carry the weapon, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
A chase began after Gary police responded about 2:10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Carver Street for a report of shots fired, Westerfield said.
There, Collyear sped toward West 21st Avenue in the Nissan with a bullet hole in its door, prompting officers to try to stop him.
After Collyear failed to stop, police chased him to West 23rd Avenue and Polk Street, where he lost control while trying to turn and veered off the road into construction barrels, Westerfield said.
He then fled on foot but officers quickly apprehended him and took him into custody.
Collyear was charged with a felony count of resisting and misdemeanor counts of resisting and possession of a firearm with no permit, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.
He was released from Lake County Jail Saturday, the same day he was booked in, said Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones.
