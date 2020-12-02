Man found dead in alley in early morning shooting, Lake County coroner says

GARY — A man died after being shot in the chest early Wednesday, the Lake County coroner's office said.
The man's death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said. Officials did not disclose the man's identity, age or residence Wednesday.
First responders were called at 2:56 a.m. for a report of a man lying in an alley in the 700 block of East 20th Avenue, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Gary firefighters found the man unresponsive and a single gunshot wound was found in his chest, Hamady said.
He was pronounced dead about 3:50 a.m., the coroner's office said. Gary police and the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit are investigating and searching for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.
