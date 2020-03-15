Man found dead in front yard marks Region's 20th confirmed homicide of 2020

GARY — A suspect in custody after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a Gary home on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Gary police received reports of shots fired in the 3500 block of Polk Street about 3:15 p.m., Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers discovered a deceased man, who the Lake County coroner's office later identified as Arnell Lackey, 25, of Gary.

Lackey's death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner's office, and the Lake Metro Homicide Unit is investigating. At this time, police have a person of interest in custody and should know more Monday, Pawlak said.

Lackey's death marks the Region's 20th homicide of 2020. Pawlak said this is the ninth homicide of the year for the Steel City.

The city's fire and police departments, the coroner's office, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, Lake County's CSI Unit and the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.