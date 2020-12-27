 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found shot in Calumet City, police say

Man found shot in Calumet City, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

CALUMET CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old Burnham man wounded late Saturday.

Calumet City Police responded around 7:48 p.m. to the 1300 block of Burnham Avenue for a reported gunshot victim. Officers located the man with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. He advised he sustained them while inside the vehicle, police said.

The man was transported by Calumet City EMS to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Calumet City Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

Gallery: Lake County's Most Wanted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrity Birthdays: Dec. 27

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts