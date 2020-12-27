Man found shot in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old Burnham man wounded late Saturday.
Calumet City Police responded around 7:48 p.m. to the 1300 block of Burnham Avenue for a reported gunshot victim. Officers located the man with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. He advised he sustained them while inside the vehicle, police said.
The man was transported by Calumet City EMS to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.
Calumet City Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.