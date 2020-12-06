 Skip to main content
Man found shot to death in East Chicago's Harbor section
urgent

Man found shot to death in East Chicago's Harbor section

EC shooting Dildine.jpg

Authorities respond to a shooting in the 3600 block of Grand Boulevard in East Chicago Sunday morning.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — A man in his early 20s was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head Sunday morning in the city's Harbor section, police said.

East Chicago police were dispatched about 8 a.m. to the 3600 block of Grand Boulevard after a resident noticed a body in the grass while driving by the East Chicago Academy of Visual & Performing Arts, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

The man was unresponsive when police arrived, Rivera said.

Lake County coroner's investigators pronounced the man dead at the scene, he said.

Police did not receive any calls for shots fired in the area, and the city's ShotSpotter technology did not indicate gunshots in the area before the man's body was found, Rivera said.

The man's name was withheld, pending notification of family members.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Unit assisted with the investigation. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call East Chicago police Detective Carina Acevedo at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Gallery: Lake County's Most Wanted

