HOBART — Hobart police found a man unresponsive in his vehicle Sunday night near 38 N. Michigan St. while responding to a call of a robbery and a man with a gun in the area, according to police.
The man, identified as William Hawkins of Hobart, was charged with operating while intoxicated, after authorities found him seated on the driver's side of his car, engine running, with his foot on the brake, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
Officers were able to elicit a response from Hawkins and remove him from the car, Gonzales said.
Hawkins was taken into custody after officers observed that the man's speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and his manual dexterity was slow and exaggerated, police said.
Gonzales said police investigated, but were not able to substantiate the initial report that drew police to the area.