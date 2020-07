Man gets 10-year prison term for selling crack cocaine in Hammond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — An Illinois man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to selling an undercover informant crack cocaine in Hammond.

Lavell Gordon, 30, of Matteson, Illinois, was sentenced to 120 months after pleading guilty to distribution of crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

Gordon was charged after selling an undercover informant crack cocaine on five different occasions in spring 2019, court records said. During the last crack cocaine sale on May 29, 2019, Gordon received two firearms in exchange for crack cocaine, according to records.

Gordon was immediately arrested after the exchange and was charged. Gordon had five previous felony convictions including armed robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary, larceny of a firearm and resisting a police officer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives HIDTA Task Force investigated the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.