Man gets 40 years in robbery, beating death of mentally challenged woman when he was 15

CROWN POINT — The nephew of a 61-year-old Gary woman found beaten to death more than four years ago said Wednesday he hoped her killer would never forget the pain he caused her family.
Calvin Poston, 20, of Gary, pleaded guilty in October to charges linked to the homicide of Carolyn Rimpson, 61, in September 2015 and a separate attack on a "female endangered adult" Nov. 29, 2016, in Gary.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced Poston to 40 years in prison for the crimes.
Sishman Rimpson, Carolyn Rimpson's nephew, said he tried to understand how someone could carry out a crime as evil as Poston's.
"I wanted to see the darkness around him," Sishman Rimpson said.
But, when he looked at Poston's mother, he saw a decent person.
"I hope and pray that God can get a hold of you somehow," he told Poston.
Carolyn Rimpson was reported missing Sept. 24, 2015, after she arrived home on a church bus. She was last seen walking down her street talking on her cellphone, police said.
Rimpson was in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.
Her brother told The Times in 2015 she was a good person who went to work every day, went bowling on Mondays and attended church on Wednesdays.
When investigators pinged Rimpson's cellphone Sept. 29, it led them to Poston's home in the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Street, court records state.
Poston claimed he had found the phone and took police to the 4000 block of Broadway, where Rimpson's body was found in tall weeds and grass outside an abandoned home.
According to the plea agreement, Poston pushed her down and caused her to fall on railroad tracks during a struggle for her cellphone.
He pulled her into an alley, where he kicked and choked her and took her cellphone and $7, records state.
As a result of the attack, Rimpson suffered bruising over her right chest wall, skull fractures, a spinal injury, fractures to her eyes and jaw, internal injuries and lacerations to both lungs, documents state.
Poston said he was "reaping the repercussions" of his bad decisions.
"I made mistakes. I hate that this happened," he said. "In my soul, I'm sorry."
He said he hopes he can become a better person after his release from prison.
Cappas said the facts of the case were very disturbing, particularly considering Poston was 15 years old at the time.
Poston assaulted a mentally handicapped woman and robbed her.
Though he didn't admit in his plea agreement to raping or killing her, it could be reasonably assumed he also committed those crimes, Cappas said.
"You are in need of some serious rehabilitation," the judge said.
Cappas told Poston his attorneys, Joseph Curosh and Matthew LaTulip, did a good job by working out a plea agreement that called for a shorter sentence than if he were convicted of murder.
Curosh, LaTulip and Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz asked Cappas to accept the plea agreement and sentence Poston according to it terms.
Cappas agreed, sentencing Poston to consecutive terms of 30 years and 10 years in prison for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal confinement, respectively.
He gave Poston credit for more than four years already served in jail, plus good time. Poston must serve at least 75% of his sentence.