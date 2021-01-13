Man gets 40 years in robbery, beating death of mentally challenged woman when he was 15

When investigators pinged Rimpson's cellphone Sept. 29, it led them to Poston's home in the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Street, court records state.

Poston claimed he had found the phone and took police to the 4000 block of Broadway, where Rimpson's body was found in tall weeds and grass outside an abandoned home.

According to the plea agreement, Poston pushed her down and caused her to fall on railroad tracks during a struggle for her cellphone.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He pulled her into an alley, where he kicked and choked her and took her cellphone and $7, records state.

As a result of the attack, Rimpson suffered bruising over her right chest wall, skull fractures, a spinal injury, fractures to her eyes and jaw, internal injuries and lacerations to both lungs, documents state.

Poston said he was "reaping the repercussions" of his bad decisions.

"I made mistakes. I hate that this happened," he said. "In my soul, I'm sorry."

He said he hopes he can become a better person after his release from prison.

Cappas said the facts of the case were very disturbing, particularly considering Poston was 15 years old at the time.