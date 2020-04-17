Man gets 5-year sentence for pouring corrosive liquid on dog

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A southern Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to animal torture and aggravated animal cruelty for his attack on a dog.

Rodney W. Johnson of Granite City admitted to spraying a 10-year-old Maltese mix with a corrosive liquid that caused the loss of skin over a large portion of the dog's body. The dog was dropped off at the Madison Police Department after the attack. It beat the odds against his survival, however, he lost all his hair.

Assistant Madison County State’s Attorney Chad Loughrey said Johnson, 45, became a suspect because he was living with the dog’s owner.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said Johnson received the maximum sentence for animal torture, but he wished the law allowed more prison time.