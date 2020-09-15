Man gets 5 years for helping family sell crack cocaine out of abandoned home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A 32-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for his role in a crack cocaine distribution ring in Gary's Glen Park section in 2015 and 2016, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Lafayette "Nephew" Caldwell, of Gary, also must comply with five years of supervision after his release from custody.

Walton was accused of selling crack cocaine from an abandoned home in the 5000 block of Massachusetts Street as part of a family-based drug business, U.S. District Court records show.

Those involved in the alleged conspiracy packaged crack cocaine and worked in shifts 24/7 to sell the drugs, documents state. Money was returned to another home through a cut-out window screen, and sellers were paid in crack cocaine or money, records show.

"Security" workers with guns patrolled the area on bicycles, were positioned outside the house at night and used walkie-talkies to communicate, records allege.

Authorities seized two guns and more than 100 grams of crack cocaine from one of the houses during a raid in 2016, records state.

The drug ring's leader, Antonio Walton, 43, was convicted after a trial in March. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 17 before Judge Philip Simon.