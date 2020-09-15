Man gets 5 years for helping family sell crack cocaine out of abandoned home

HAMMOND — A 32-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for his role in a crack cocaine distribution ring in Gary's Glen Park section in 2015 and 2016, the U.S. attorney's office said.
Lafayette "Nephew" Caldwell, of Gary, also must comply with five years of supervision after his release from custody.
Walton was accused of selling crack cocaine from an abandoned home in the 5000 block of Massachusetts Street as part of a family-based drug business, U.S. District Court records show.
Those involved in the alleged conspiracy packaged crack cocaine and worked in shifts 24/7 to sell the drugs, documents state. Money was returned to another home through a cut-out window screen, and sellers were paid in crack cocaine or money, records show.
"Security" workers with guns patrolled the area on bicycles, were positioned outside the house at night and used walkie-talkies to communicate, records allege.
Authorities seized two guns and more than 100 grams of crack cocaine from one of the houses during a raid in 2016, records state.
The drug ring's leader, Antonio Walton, 43, was convicted after a trial in March. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 17 before Judge Philip Simon.
Walton's mother, Janice Walton, 68, pleaded guilty in April 2019 and was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon. Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence for her of more than two years in prison, records show.
In total, 17 defendants have pleaded guilty in the case, two were convicted at trial, one was acquitted and one is still awaiting trial.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II commended the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team and its local partners for removing the drug ring from the streets of Gary.
"Selling dangerous drugs, such as crack cocaine, will not be tolerated in the Northern District of Indiana,” Kirsch said.
FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said other alleged drug dealers in the area should take notice of Caldwell's prison sentence.
"Holding Mr. Caldwell accountable for his drug trafficking dealings in the Glen Park neighborhood with this long prison sentence should hopefully restore a feeling of safety for the residents of this community,” Keenan said.
